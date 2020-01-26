AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 889,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 62,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $30.91.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $421,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,388,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

