Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $43.15 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,674 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 144,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.32 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The firm has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

