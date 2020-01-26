Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATTO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atento presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of ATTO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,907. The company has a market cap of $208.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Atento had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atento will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atento by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atento by 1,843.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 272,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atento by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 148,754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at $125,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

