Atheios Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Atheios has a market cap of $6,021.00 and $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

