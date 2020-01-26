ATLANT Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and OKEx. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $288.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.03197424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00202680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00124839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Exrates, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

