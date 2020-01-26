Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) One Day Volume Hits $2,196.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $614,790.00 and approximately $2,196.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,043,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

