Atonomi (ATMI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Atonomi has a total market cap of $128,603.00 and $62.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last week, Atonomi has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.83 or 0.05608501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033484 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

