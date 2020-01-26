AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.