AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $38.50 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

