AudioCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $165,988.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, AudioCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $165,988.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00052799 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073328 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,530.10 or 1.00808932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00041077 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

