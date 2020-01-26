Aurora 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $907,021.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitinka and Indodax. Aurora has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $907,021.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.05594416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019635 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033565 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

