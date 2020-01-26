AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report sales of $5.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.66 billion and the lowest is $5.50 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $21.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $21.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,098,947. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

