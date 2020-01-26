Aventus (AVT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,265.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00001098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, OKEx and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $566,010.00 and $21,265.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.22 or 0.03194496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00124746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, OKEx and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.