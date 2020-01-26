Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.