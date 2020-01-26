Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on AXLA. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,640.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,934. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.