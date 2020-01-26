Axe Hits Market Cap of $2.71 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Axe has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $4.11 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00006055 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. During the last week, Axe has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003149 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,220,397 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

