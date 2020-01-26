Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,250 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 113,884 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $5,307,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

MSFT stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

