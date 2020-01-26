Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. Ball’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $629,233.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,137,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $81.88.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

