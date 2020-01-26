Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,404,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,197,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ball by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 399,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Ball by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 519,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 349,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,051,544.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.