Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 39.1% in January

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,520,000 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 28,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 14,244,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,731,345. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,632,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,984 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,926,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 547,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

