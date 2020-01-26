Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 85.8% in January

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the December 31st total of 769,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 486,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 641.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMA traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $30.29. 329,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,125. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

