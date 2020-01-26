Bancor Reaches Market Cap of $16.20 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Gate.io, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $16.20 million and $14.00 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor was first traded on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, LATOKEN, OKEx, Binance, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Ethfinex, ABCC, Liqui, HitBTC, COSS, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.