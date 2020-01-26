Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Cap of $4.45 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $892,916.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

