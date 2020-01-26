Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

BBSI opened at $86.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $659.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Barrett Business Services news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,494 shares of company stock worth $1,490,148 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

