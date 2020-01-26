Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $299.33 million and $44.71 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, LATOKEN, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,421,667,363 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex, IDCM, CPDAX, GOPAX, BitBay, DDEX, IDEX, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, ABCC, Kyber Network, WazirX, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

