Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAS opened at $0.44 on Friday. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.45.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%. Research analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Basic Energy Services by 39.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

