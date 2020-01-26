Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 20,938 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Nomura lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

