Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 39,263 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

