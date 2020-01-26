Beacon Price Hits $0.0689 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market cap of $78,613.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00070147 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,274,776 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,468 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

