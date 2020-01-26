Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Hits $33.08 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00007264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a market capitalization of $33.08 million and $23.17 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,800,440 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.