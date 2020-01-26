Beetle Coin Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $13.77. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $29,434.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00055483 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 213,827,374 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43, $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

