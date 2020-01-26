Bela Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Bela has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a market cap of $115,216.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00652724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007561 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036206 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,244,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,726,086 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

