Beldex Price Reaches $0.0665 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 15% against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $65.14 million and $1.87 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000122 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

