Benin Management CORP Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

NYSE DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

