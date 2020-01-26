Bezant Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $24,583.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.22 or 0.03194496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00124746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.