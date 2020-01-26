Bezop Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,211.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Bezop has a market cap of $201,060.00 and approximately $1,211.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, CoinBene and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

