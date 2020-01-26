B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of B&G Foods worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,109,000 after acquiring an additional 331,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 247,984 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $27.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

