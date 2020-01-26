BHPCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $17.71 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00010215 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, DigiFinex and Bithumb. BHPCoin has a market cap of $17.71 million and $1.87 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.22 or 0.03194496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00124746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

