Binance Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $199.11 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, AirSwap, Bancor Network and FCoin. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $199.11 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Gate.io, AirSwap, FCoin, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, DDEX, Binance and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

