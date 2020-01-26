Binance USD Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $23.69 million and $16.20 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.51 or 0.05561661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128104 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019402 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 47,516,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,605,816 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

