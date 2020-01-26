Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Position Boosted by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.47). As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

