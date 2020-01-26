BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $316.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,495.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,192.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,547. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

