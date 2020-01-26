BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $90.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.94 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.22. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

