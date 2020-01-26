Biotron Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 70.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Biotron has a market cap of $5,600.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biotron token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Biotron has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Biotron’s launch date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io.

Biotron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

