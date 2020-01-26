BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $315.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

