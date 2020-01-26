Bitball Treasure Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00053854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00021996 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000667 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

