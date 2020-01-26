Bitball Treasure Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00054050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $2.10 million and $2.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000658 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

