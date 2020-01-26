Bitcoiin (B2G) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Bitcoiin has a total market capitalization of $8,936.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoiin has traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.01930397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00102182 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin Coin Profile

Bitcoiin (B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en.

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.