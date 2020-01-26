Bitcoin Plus Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,674.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $418,269.00 and $12,674.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $3.10 or 0.00036052 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003831 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027778 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000730 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,946 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

