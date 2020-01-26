Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Hits $5.37 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $32,176.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00063374 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00043653 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

XRC is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,182,475 coins and its circulating supply is 835,475 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.